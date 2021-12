Minister: PM flat refurb did not break ministerial code

Environment Secretary George Eustice has denied that Boris Johnson "lied" to ministerial adviser Lord Geidt when he claimed he knew nothing of the payments made for the Downing Street flat refurbishment.

He said "the ministerial code was not broken in any way" after it was found the prime minister discussed the payments with Tory peer David Brownlow back in November 2020.

Report by Lewisl.

