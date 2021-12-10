U.S. will help to end Ukraine conflict with Russia, Biden tells Kyiv

The U.S. may push Kyiv to accept limited autonomy for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and quash the country's long-held desire to join NATO.
The U.S. may push Kyiv to accept limited autonomy for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and quash the country's long-held desire to join NATO.
The U.S. may push Kyiv to accept limited autonomy for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and quash the country's..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin squared off Tuesday over the massive buildup of Russian troops near..