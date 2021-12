Covid-19 Update India: 8,503 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours| Oneindia News

India reported 8,503 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with this the active caseload in the country right now stands at 94,943 cases.

624 fresh fatalities have been reported in the country in 24 hours, taking the total death toll due to the virus in the country to 4,74,735.

