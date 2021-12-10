Anushka Sharma welcomes her newlywed neighbours 'Katvic'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally married.
The couple has been trending on social media after their first picture came out.
#anushkasharma #katvicwedding
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are finally married.
The couple has been trending on social media after their first picture came out.
#anushkasharma #katvicwedding
Even as Bollywood celebrities showered their best wishes on the newly-wed couple, Anushka, too, congratulated `KatVic` and..
After several rumours going rounds, actor Anushka Sharma has finally confirmed that the newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky..