Former 'Apprentice' contestant calls the elderly 'lazy' on 'GMB'

Former Apprentice contestant Ryan-Mark Parsons suggested that old people are “lazy” during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.Parsons made the comment when he appeared on the ITV show alongside journalist Nina Myskow after Sir Vince Cable suggested we need to get fit, elderly people back into work.Myskow said older people had earned the right to quit working, but 21-year-old Parsons chimed in: “There are loads of opportunities out there for the elderly to get up and switch off Coronation Street, catch-up on ITV Hub, and get out and work!"