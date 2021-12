Geronimo the alpaca owner accuses govt of 'betrayal'

Helen Macdonald has spoken of the government's "betrayal" after reports have suggested her alpaca Geronimo, who was culled in August, never had bovine tuberculosis.

She added "they've never listened, they've never cared, they've never looked at the science".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn