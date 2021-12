CDS Rawat laid to rest, Who will be his successor | Vicky Nanajappa | Abhinav Pandya | Oneindia News

CDS General Bipin Rawat was today laid to rest in New Delhi.

His cremation took place at Brar Square Crematorium, where his daughters, Kritika and Tarini performed the last rites of their father and mother.

With General Bipin Rawat gone, a bid void has been left and the question arises who will be the next Chief of Defense staff.

