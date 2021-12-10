Holiday Season Tips to Help Small Businesses

Small businesses have taken a substantial hit over the course of the pandemic.

The following tips are practical things you can do to help this holiday season.

Buy Gift Cards.

These make great gifts and immediately impact the cash flow of local boutiques and salons.

They can also be used at a later date, once the pandemic subsides.

Order Food Directly From Restaurants.

Delivery apps take a cut from restaurants that can exceed 30 percent.

Ordering directly means the restaurant keeps all the profit.

Add an Alcoholic Beverage to Your Tab.

Adding just a single drink per dinner guest is a huge money maker for restaurants.

Order Books From Independent Bookstores.

Bookshop.org donates a portion of its profits to struggling independent bookstores.

Offer Your Professional Services Pro Bono.

Graphic and web designers are in high demand for local businesses seeking to build and improve their online presence