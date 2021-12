Gove: 'Very challenging new information' on Omicron

Communities Secretary Michael Gove has said the emergency Cobra meeting he chaired on Friday was presented with "some very challenging new information" concerning the spread of the Omicron variant.

He said although he "takes the question of civil liberties very seriously", new data means the government "needs to take action".

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn