Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To Come Back to Him During ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert

CNN reports that Kanye West still has hope of saving his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

On December 9, Kanye appeared alongside Drake at the 'Free Larry Hoover' benefit concert.

The event took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and was livestreamed by Amazon.

The show was meant to raise awareness about prison and sentencing reform.

West and Drake are advocating for the release of Larry Hoover, the co-founder of Chicago's Gangster Disciples gang.

Hoover was convicted of murder in 1973 and is serving six life sentences at a Colorado supermax prison.

West deviated from the main message of the show and pleaded with his estranged wife to "run right back to me" in the middle of his song, "Runway.".

In February, Kardashian filed for a divorce from West after seven years of marriage.

Last month, West opened up about the divorce in an appearance on the podcast 'Drink Champs.'.

I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced.

My kids want their parents to stay together.

I want... us to be together, Kanye West, via 'Drink Champs'.

CNN reports that Kardashian is rumored to be dating 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Pete Davidson.