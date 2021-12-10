2022 Volkswagen Arteon R-Line Inside and Out

Volkswagen could easily give up on the Arteon in the United States.

Only 3,602 sold in 2020.

That’s better than the short-lived Phaeton’s best year (1,939 units in 2004) but just edging out the Phaeton is more of a diss than a success story.

Countless examples are sitting on dealer lots all across the country with upwards of $10,000 in discounts.

The situation is not pretty, which is sad, considering how pretty the Arteon is.Undeterred, VW is back for 2021 with a new and refreshed argument for its four-door liftback flagship.

The main points stay the same, but there’s an extra level of polish that was missing from the 2019 and 2020 Arteons.

We’re not getting the handsome Arteon Shooting Brake or quicker Arteon R variants headed to Europe (no business case, VW tell us), but we are getting a more luxurious version of the Arteon.