New Poll Suggests Difficult Road Ahead for Biden and Democrats

NPR News reports a recent poll suggests Americans are beginning to lose faith in President Joe Biden and the Democratic party.

According to the latest NPR/Marist poll, Americans are unpleased with the Biden administration's work thus far.

By and large, citizens of the United States aren't optimistic about the country's future.

Currently the majority in the House and Senate, Democrats face tough odds in retaining seats in the 2022 midterm elections.

They [Democrats] don't have a unified message for what they're doing, and that does not bode well for the party.

Barbara Carvahlo, director of Marist Poll, via NPR News.

They [Democrats] don't have a unified message for what they're doing, and that does not bode well for the party.

Though some Democrats have lauded Biden's agenda as "transformative," many Americans don't see it that way.

4 out of 5 surveyed in the poll who had received the administration's one-time stimulus payment of $1,400 said it helped only a little.

Many Americans don't give Biden credit for the stimulus payment at all.

Only 17% of those surveyed believed the president was mostly responsible for the direct payments.

It's an issue of the messaging out of the White House.

Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.

It's an issue of the messaging out of the White House.

It doesn't look like he's leading the charge even though it's his bill.

Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.

Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion