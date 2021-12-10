Monarch Season 1

Monarch Season 1 Trailer HD - MONARCH is an epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music.

In MONARCH, the Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family's success is a lie.

When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy.

Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy.

It’s finally her turn.

But is it too late?