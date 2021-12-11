I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE Season 2

I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE Season 2 Trailer HD - Ken Jeong gives us a first look at Season 2 and the new things coming.

- Actress Cheryl Hines and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton join host Ken Jeong and a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprising comics, pop culture experts and a musical superstar, to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers -- without ever hearing them sing a note.

With $100,000 on the line, the contestant attempts to weed out the bad "secret voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges.

In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks reveals good or bad singing in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.

New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the “Golden Mic,” which grants them advice from one secret mystery celebrity.