Truss: Severe consequences for Russia if it invades Ukraine

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, says Russia risks “severe consequences” if it invades Ukraine.

Ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Liverpool, Ms Truss said the UK's aim is to "deter Russia from taking that course of action".

Report by Czubalam.

