'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' box office collection day 1

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' has raked in Rs 3.75 crore on the first day of its release.

#ayushmannkhurrana #chandigarhkareaashiquiboxoffice #taranadarsh #boxofficecollection