Nagaland encounter: Huge rally over civilian deaths, protesters say Amit Shah lied | Oneindia News

Nagaland encounter: In massive protests in Mon today, furious residents have demanded an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah; Omicron: 1-year-old girl recovered and a 3-year-old boy is found asymptomatic; General Rawat's daughters took his ashes to Haridwar today for immersion; An aircraft showered flower petals on farmers returning home.

#NagalandProtest #NagalandDeaths #AFSPA