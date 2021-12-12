Good Sam s01 Trailer

Good Sam s01 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Good Sam focuses on Dr. Samantha Griffith (Sophia Bush) as she learns the ropes as the new top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital, a role she’s had ever since the legendary leader of the place -- her father (Jason Isaacs) -- fell into a coma.

But complications have set in: Having recovered, the elder doc wants to resume his duties.

Sam can only relent, right?

The result is a clash of family wills between old guard and new methods in a life-and-death business.

» Watch Good Sam Wednesdays at 10pm on CBS » Starring: Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Edwin Hodge, Skye P.

Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati, Wendy Crewson