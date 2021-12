What you discover when you really listen | Hrishikesh Hirway

"Every conversation has the potential to open up and reveal all the layers and layers within it, all those rooms within rooms," says podcaster and musician Hrishikesh Hirway.

In this profoundly moving talk, he offers a guide to deep conversations and explores what you learn when you stop to listen closely.

Stay tuned to the end to hear a performance of his original song "Between There and Here (feat.

Yo-Yo Ma)."