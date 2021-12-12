PM Modi’s personal Twitter account hacked briefly, hackers shared link promising bitcoin giveaway

The personal Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly hacked early on Sunday according to the PMO’s Twitter handle after it shared a link promising a bitcoin giveaway.
The personal Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly hacked early on Sunday according to the PMO’s Twitter handle after it shared a link promising a bitcoin giveaway.
Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was targeted by hackers who tweeted a link promising a bitcoin giveaway. This comes as the..
PM Modi's Twitter account was hacked momentarily in the early hours of December 12, and was restored quickly by authorities.