Covid-19 update: India reports 7,774 new cases and 306 deaths | Omicron tally at 35 | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 7,774 fresh Covid cases and 306 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Omicron tally stands at 35.

