AMITYVILLE BIGFOOT Movie

AMITYVILLE BIGFOOT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The newest entry to the Amityville franchise follows a new story with Bigfoot and a new terror in the very special house Amityville Bigfoot Stars Eric Roberts, Lauren Francesca, Shawn C Phillips, Lorelei Linklater, Tuesday Knight, Trent Haaga, G.

Larry Butler, Carl Solomon, Bryant Smith, Jake Pearlman, Ashleeann Cittell The film will be releasing in 2022 from Srs Cinema and its producer by Ron Bonk, Shawn C Phillips and Mem Ferda