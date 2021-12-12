Realm of Souls Movie

Realm of Souls Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Last year, a group of filmmakers set out to investigate 13 of the most haunted locations in Georgia in order to gather footage of the supernatural for use in their next horror film.

They would never return... What they unleashed was the evil that lies deep within an ancient site of unholy terror ever-looking for a way to escape.

Lead by Chase, their director and owner of the Production Company they all have worked so closely with, this group of eight actors, filmmakers, and crew have become much more of a family.

Together they and others have combined to investigate many haunted locations without incident - that is until they venture deep into the dark and dense Georgia woods to the infamous area known as The Devil's Tramping Grounds.

After 3 days without contact, the last remaining group working with Spirit World Productions on the upcoming horror film, assemble with the intention of finding their friends and bringing them back