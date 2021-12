Griff Teases New Music With Sigrid

Griff has had an amazing, award winning year and now gets to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

She's been on a private jet with Ed Sheeran and teased the fact she's working in the studio with Sigrid!

Report by Jonesl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn