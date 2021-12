Karan Johar On His Ugly Fight With Kajol, Praises Kangana, Cracks Naughty Jokes | Best Statements

Filmmaker Karan Johar known for making epic drama has a fair share in controversies.

He gets trolled for various reasons on social media.

His statements often go viral.

His style and the way he carried himself becomes the talk of the town.

Well, we bring to you some of his viral statements said by Karan Johar at different events.