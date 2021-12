The new Kia ProCeed Driving Trailer

It follows the aesthetic concept embodied by the Kia Proceed Concept - A true European: conceived, designed, developed and manufactured in Europe - A 594 l boot in a coupe-inspired body - In the range of engines there is the 1.6 l T-GDi for the high-performance GT and the alternative of diesel or gasoline engines in the GT Line versions - It will be manufactured in Slovakia, with a standard warranty of 7 years or 150,000 km