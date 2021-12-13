‘Anti-women’ question in CBSE class 10 paper draws flak; Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP | Oneindia News

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken to Twitter, objecting to a Class 10 CBSE English question paper that triggered a controversy; WHO said in a press release that more than half a billion people are being pushed into extreme poverty; Large crowds were seen at the Girgaum Chowpatty on Sunday, despite the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC; Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the demand to revoke the suspension of 12 opposition members.

