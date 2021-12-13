Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's pre-wedding pictures goes viral

'Pavitra Rishta' actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14.
Their ring ceremony is already creating a sensation on social media.
#ankitalokhande #anvikishadi
'Pavitra Rishta' actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14.
Their ring ceremony is already creating a sensation on social media.
#ankitalokhande #anvikishadi
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain exchanged rings on Sunday. The duo performed on several songs and their videos are now going viral..
The gorgeous Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry beau Vicky Jain, a marriage ceremony has begun, Celebs are showering love on her..