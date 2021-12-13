Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's pre-wedding pictures goes viral
Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's pre-wedding pictures goes viral

'Pavitra Rishta' actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14.

Their ring ceremony is already creating a sensation on social media.

#ankitalokhande #anvikishadi