Danny Miller invites Lorraine Kelly to wedding

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

2021 winner Danny Miller has invited Lorraine Kelly to his wedding on live TV — as he wants to boost his magazine deal.The 30-year-old Emmerdale star — who left his seven-week-old baby son Albert and fiancee Steph Jones to take part in the ITV reality show at Gwrych Castle in north Wales — has admitted he only took part for the money.