MP Harriet Harman lays flowers in tribute to Petra Srncova

Camberwell MP Harriet Harman has laid flowers outside Brunswick Park this morning to pay her condolences to Petra Srncova.

The body of the missing nursing assistant, who worked at Evelina Children's Hospital, was found there yesterday afternoon by a member of the public.

Police say her death is "not suspicious".

Report by Blairm.

