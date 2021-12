Srinagar attack update: 3 police personnel dead, 2 terrorists flee | Oneindia News

Two terrorists unleashed heavy firing at the 9th battalion of the Indian Reserve Police and fled on the outskirts of Srinagar this evening.

At least 3 police personnel are dead, reports say, and 14 are injured.

