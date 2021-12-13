‘Time’ Names Elon Musk Person of the Year

‘Time’ Names Elon Musk , Person of the Year.

The announcement was made on Dec.

13.

In 2021, Musk made the achievement of becoming the richest person in the world and launching the first-ever all-civilian space mission.

Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too, Edward Felsenthal, 'Time' editor-in-chief, via 'Time'.

In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world's richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society, Edward Felsenthal, 'Time' editor-in-chief, via 'Time'.

The title originally began as "Man of the Year" in 1927 but has evolved to include individuals and groups who've most impacted culture over the course of a year.

Additional categories were also introduced in 2019.

This year, Simone Biles was named Athlete of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo was dubbed Artist of the Year, .

And the scientists responsible for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are being called Heroes of the Year