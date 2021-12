Minister confirms rapid increase of Omicron infections in UK

Sajid Javid tells the House of Commons that the rate of Omicron infections in the UK is currently estimated at 200,000 a day.

The health secretary says "while Omicron represents over 20% of cases in England, we've already seen it rise to over 44% in London and we expect it to become the dominant Covid 19 variant in the capital in the next 48 hours." Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn