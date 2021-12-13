Chris Wallace Leaves Fox News for CNN+

Chris Wallace Leaves , Fox News for CNN+ .

CBS News reports veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is jumping ship.

Wallace announced his departure on December 12.

It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this.

, Chris Wallace, news anchor, via 'Fox News Sunday'.

Wallace had worked for Fox News for 18 years.

Not long after news of Wallace's departure broke, CNN announced the anchor had signed on with streaming service CNN+.

It is not often that a news organization gets the opportunity to bring someone of Chris Wallace's caliber on board, Jeff Zucker, president CNN, via CBS News.

After more than 50 years in the field of journalism, Wallace says he is "ready for a new adventure.".

I want to try something new to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in.

Wallace was complimentary of his former employer.

Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked.

And they kept that promise.

, Chris Wallace, news anchor, via 'Fox News Sunday'.

, Chris Wallace, news anchor, via 'Fox News Sunday'