Keir Starmer urges UK public to get jabbed before year end

During a TV address, in response to the prime minister's statement on Sunday, Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer urges the UK public to "pull together" and get Covid vaccines and boosters before the end of the year.

Report by Blairm.

