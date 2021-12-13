Vicente Fernández, Ranchera Music Legend, Dead at 81

Vicente Fernández, , Ranchera Music Legend, , Dead at 81.

NBC News reports Fernández died in a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Dec.

12.

His Instagram account was updated with news of his death.

Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández.

We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m, Statement, via Vicente Fernández's Instagram account.

It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience.

Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing, Statement, via Vicente Fernández's Instagram account.

Fernández's death occurred on the same day as the feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe, .

A holiday in which Mexicans and Mexican Americans believe the Virgin Mary appeared to Juan Diego in 1531.

A holiday in which Mexicans and Mexican Americans believe the Virgin Mary appeared to Juan Diego in 1531.

Fernández had such a longstanding impact on Mexican culture that Telemundo halted its live broadcast of the Virgin of Guadalupe festivities to announce his death.

Fernández had such a longstanding impact on Mexican culture that Telemundo halted its live broadcast of the Virgin of Guadalupe festivities to announce his death.

Some of his iconic songs include "Volver, Volver," "El Rey" and "Por Tu Maldito Amor.".

Some of his iconic songs include "Volver, Volver," "El Rey" and "Por Tu Maldito Amor.".

Fernández is survived by a wife and three children