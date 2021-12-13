Allow Patrick Ta to Teach You How to Recreate This Camila Cabello-Inspired Makeup Look

For the festive season, many of us want to try something new when it comes to our beauty look.

We love to swap our neutral lipstick for a deeper hue and slather on tons more highlighter than usual.

Basically, we're leaning toward anything that makes the festivities feel a little more special (especially after the year we've had).

To help you on your journey for an exciting new festive makeup look, we called in the help of celebrity makeup artist and founder Patrick Ta, who graciously created an exclusive look for the season for POPSUGAR.

Ta walked us through this monochromatic merlot makeup inspired by a look he created on Camila Cabello back in November.

After prepping our model Miriam's base, Ta went to work on the eyeshadow.

Using his Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette ($68), he first applied "Lady," a medium brown cream formula all over the lids as a matte base.

Next, he layered the shade "Mother," a brick red hue, over top.

Keeping everything subtle, the goal was to "add a little bit of depth but really keep the focus on the lips." Next, Ta moved onto the contour using his Major Sculpt Creme Contour Powder Duo ($38), pressing the cream underneath the cheekbones and blending it up to the forehead.

It's blush next, and Ta used the Major Headlines Blush Palette ($58), dusting the rosy-pink hue onto the apples of the cheeks before going back in with his Beautyblender and pressing any remaining foundation over the top of the blush.

He then added a little more blush onto the cheeks to subtly build the color.

Continuing with the Beautyblender, Ta took his