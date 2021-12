Servant Season 3

Servant Season 3 Trailer HD - Be careful what you wish for.

Servant Season 3 premieres January 21.

Catch up on Seasons 1 & 2 now before the Turners return to Apple TV+ - From M.

Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.