The new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Design in Studio

Fresh off the sale of the record-setting 50-millionth Corolla, the best-selling car of all time welcomes a versatile new family member with the introduction of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross.

Value-priced and packed with features not typically found in a small crossover, Corolla Cross hits the sweet spot with the engaging driving experience of a small car and the functionality of a larger crossover.

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, based on the ever-popular Corolla sedan, is coming to dealerships this October with a starting MSRP of $22,195 for the front-wheel drive base grade.

And a bump up to all-wheel drive will be available for an extra $1,300.

The all-new 2022 Corolla Cross will be assembled in the U.S. at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama – a brand new facility that will have the capacity to produce up to 150,000 Corolla Cross vehicles per year.