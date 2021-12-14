Škoda Fabia - Crash & Safety Tests 2021

Top rating for the new fourth generation of the ŠKODA FABIA: In the reference test for crash safety of the independent European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), the Czech car manufacturer's entry-level model achieved five stars.

With a total of 78 percent of the possible points, the FABIA is currently one of the safest vehicles in its class.

For the first time, the small car is based on the MQB-A0 modular transverse matrix from the Volkswagen Group and, with this result, continues the series of top ratings for ŠKODA vehicles even under the assessment criteria that were tightened in 2020.

Since 2008, every new model from the Czech car manufacturer has received the highest rating.

The new ŠKODA FABIA achieved strong results in the extensive crash and safety tests of the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP).

As part of the test program, the evaluation criteria of which were tightened again in 2020, the fourth generation of the successful model collected 78 percent of the maximum achievable points.

This makes the new FABIA one of the safest vehicles in its class.

The small car received 85 percent of the possible points for the protection of adults and 81 percent of the maximum number of points for the safety of children.

He did particularly well in both of these areas.