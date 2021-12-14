2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Highlight Reel

Ultra-fast 800-volt multi-charging (10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes) Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function can power small appliances, devices and even charge other EVs Driving range target of 300 miles New E-GMP platform improves performance, enhances driving dynamics and optimizes interior volume (spaciousness of a large car in a compact CUV) Eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colors at many touchpoints In-car payment system puts your wallet on wheels IONIQ 5 customers will receive unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America’s growing network of chargers IONIQ 5 is the first model in Hyundai’s new family of IONIQ electric vehicles