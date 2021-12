Covid-19 Update India: 5,784 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours |Oneindia News

India on Tuesday reported 5,784 fresh cases of Covid-19 cases, with this the active cases in the country now stand at 88,993.

252 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the total death tally due to the virus till now in the country to 4,75,888.

