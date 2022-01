Sukesh Chandrasekhar's gift list to actresses Nora and Jacqueline: ED chargesheet | Oneindia News

In a development in the alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

The probe agency has said in its chargesheet that the actresses have confessed to receiving gifts worth crores from the accused.

