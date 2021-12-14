Kim Kardashian West says nothing can repair her and Kanye West’s marriage in court documents

Kim Kardashian West has insisted in new court documents that "no counselling or reconciliation effort" will repair her marriage to Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian West has insisted in new court documents that "no counselling or reconciliation effort" will repair her marriage to Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian is ready to move on for good. In new court documents obtained by E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's..
According to TMZ and Us Weekly, Kim filed court documents to be considered legally single. She's also reportedly asked to restore..