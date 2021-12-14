XoBrooklynne Single Release Party Red Carpet With TikTok Stars

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: TikTok Sensation and singer Brooklynne Webb, Mikaila Murphy, Bailey Spinn, Temina Shames, Christian Plourde, Nicole Stephens, Owen Holt, Mye Angelise, Scott Kress, Derek Lucas, Matt Taylor, Josh Beal on the red carpet at Brooklynne Webb’s ‘My Crown’ single release party, presented by LiveOne and streamed exclusively on LiveXLive, held at a Private Residence in Beverly Hills, California USA on December 13, 2021.

“This video is available in HQ for editorial use only - Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV