Mads Lewis, Christian Plourde “XoBrooklynne Single Release Party” Red Carpet in Los Angeles

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: TikTok stars Mads Lewis, Christian Plourde on the red carpet at Brooklynne Webb’s ‘My Crown’ single release party, presented by LiveOne and streamed exclusively on LiveXLive, held at a Private Residence in Beverly Hills, California USA on December 13, 2021.

“This video is available in HQ for editorial use only - Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV