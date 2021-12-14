Michael Sheen discusses his make-up work in 'Last Train to Christmas'

Michael Sheen is seldom shy of an on-screen transformation, having played the likes of Chris Tarrant and an angel in the last few years alone, but Last Train to Christmas called for even more extravagant work.

The film stars Sheen as nightclub impresario Tony Towers, who finds himself able to travel through time as he moves between the carriages of his Christmas train back to Nottingham.

As he flits up and down the train, Sheen changes in age and level of success, requiring some hefty make-up and costuming — with one look requiring eight hours in the chair.

Last Train to Christmas is available to stream via Sky Cinema from 18 December.