Police: 'No child should ever suffer as Star suffered'

West Yorkshire Police has said lessons must be learnt after a woman was found guilty of murdering her partner's daughter, 16-month-old Star Hobson, following months of abuse.
In a statement outside Bradford Crown Court, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift said: "This has been a particularly upsetting, distressing investigation for everybody involved.
No child should ever suffer as Star suffered." Report by Buseld.
