How to have an environmentally ethical Christmas

Since Cop26, the UK has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the next year to limit global warming to 1.5 celsius.

From choosing a tree to wrapping paper to your festive spread, where and how we source our seasonal goods has a massive impact on our carbon footprint, which we should all be making a conscious effort to reduce.

So, why not do your bit for the planet by giving an environmentally ethical Christmas a try?