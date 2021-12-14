Star Hobson's killer 'pure evil', says toddler's family

The great-grandfather of Star Hobson, a toddler murdered by her mother's partner, has described the killer as "pure evil", as he welcomed the guilty verdict handed to 28-year-old Savannah Brockhill.

David Fawcett said in a statement outside Bradford Crown Court: "We were just a quiet lovely family and she ascended from the bowels of hell and just completely devastated, wrecked our family." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn